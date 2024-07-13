Minister Presents Mid-Year Budget Review July 23

Dr Mohammed Amin Adam

The Minister of Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, will present the 2024 Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament on Tuesday, July 23.

The presentation is in accordance with Section 28 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) which requires the Finance Minister to prepare and submit to Parliament a mid-year fiscal policy review not later than July 31 of each financial year.

The mid-year fiscal policy review shall include a brief overview of recent macroeconomic developments of government; an update of macroeconomic forecasts undertaken by government, and an analysis of the total revenue, expenditure and financing performance for a period up to the first six months of the financial year.

The rest are a presentation of a revised budget outlook for the unexpired term of the financial year, and the implication of the revised budget outlook for the Medium-Term Fiscal and Expenditure Framework if necessary; where necessary, plans for submitting a proposed supplementary budget for approval by Parliament, and an overview of the implementation of the annual budget and of the budgets of covered entities will provide an update on the implementation of the 2024 Budget, with insights into the economic and fiscal performance for the first half of the year.

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, announced this to the House during his presentation of the forthcoming week’s Business Statement.

“Mr. Speaker, the Business Committee takes this opportunity to give prior notice to Honourable Members that the Minister for Finance is expected to present the Mid-Year Review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government for the 2024 Financial Year on Tuesday, July 23, 2024,” he indicated.

Extended Sittings

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh also announced extended sittings of the House, noting that the Business Committee had programmed that the House would sit on Mondays, starting from Monday, July 15, 2024, to complement its extended sittings.

“These arrangements are expected to enable the expeditious consideration of outstanding businesses before the meeting ends,” he explained.

He added, “The Business Committee proposes that the House commences sitting each day at 10:00 a.m. prompt.”

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House