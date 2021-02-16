Miss Ghana 2020 Unveiled As Brand Ambassador For IPMC Ghana

Miss Ghana 2020 Monique Agbedekpui signing her contract

Miss Ghana 2020, Monique Mawulawe Agbedekpui, has been signed as the newest brand ambassador for Intercom Programming and Manufacturing Company (IPMC) Ghana.

Described as West Africa’s largest IT company, IPMC Ghana specializes in the supply of quality IT products, software development and IT training and is present both in Africa and the world at large.

Mr. Sanam Hari, the Managing Director of IPMC Ghana, congratulated Miss Agbedekpui for winning the competition. He entreated her to act as a role model to encourage young women to make their career in Science and Technology, especially in ICT.

On her part, Miss Ghana 2020, Monique Mawulawe Agbedekpui, was excited on landing her first grand ambassadorial role and promised to maintain good moral standards which would continue to elevate the IPMC and Miss Ghana brands to the next pedestal. She also added that she would ensure young ladies take interest in IT engineering.

Mr. Isaac Kojo Yamoah Quainoo, the Events Manager at Exclusive Events Ghana, organizers of the Miss Ghana pageant, was very optimistic that the ambassadorial role was one of many of deals to come and encouraged Corporate Ghana to support the Miss Ghana brand.