UDS To Establish New Campus In Yendi

The Vice Chancellor of the University for Development Studies (UDS) , Prof. Gabriel Ayum Teye, has disclosed that the university will soon establish a new campus in Yendi in the Northern region.

The University will also create another campus at Gbanyamni in Tamale.

According to the Vice Chancellor , the University was undergoing some changes due since it lost two of its campuses to other Universities.

He indicated that some faculties/schools will be moved to the newly created campuses.

The Vice Chancellor of the University for Development Studies (UDS) , made this known at the 26th Matriculation ceremony of the University for Development Studies in Tamale.

The 2020/2021 academic year, the University for Development Studies recorded a total number of 23,548 applications.

16,763 out of the total number of applicants were admitted with 5,518 applicants reporting.

Prof. Teye advised the newly admitted students to take advantage of the good things as they pursue their programmes on campus but cautioned them not to lost the primary purpose of coming to the University.

“ I wish to remind you that UDS like any other institution or organization is governed by rules and regulations which are meant to guide your conduct and activities in the University.”

Meanwhile , the King of Dagbon, Ndan Ya Na Abukari II , has earmarked 500 acres of land for the establishment of the UDS Campus in Yendi.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale