MMDAs Impose Ban On Unauthorized Banners, Posters

Ga East MCE, Janet Tulasi Mensah, speaking on behalf of her colleagues

Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Greater Accra Region have imposed a ban on the pasting of posters along the streets and other key locations.

The announcement was made on Thursday at a press conference held in Accra where advertisers, churches, educational institutions, filmmakers and the general public were given a 14-day ultimatum to remove all their materials along the streets.

Addressing the press, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ga East, Janet Tulasi Mensah, disclosed that the decision was in line with President Akufo-Addo’s vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa by the end of 2020.

She stated that the indiscriminate pasting of posters and banners defaces the city, adding that it’s an illegal act.

Ms Mensah hinted that anyone found defacing the city with posters and banners would be dealt with in accordance with the by-laws of the assemblies.”

She also said the assemblies would announce designated areas where the general public can advertise and paste posters.

The MCE added that persons interested in advertising will have to go through the assemblies.

Citing Section 181 of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936), which mandates the Assemblies to enact by-laws to govern their respective areas, the Ga East MCE stressed that the Accra Metropolitan Assembly’s (AMA) by-laws for 2017 on cleaning prohibits a person from affixing bills or posters for advertisement on walls, road signs, trees or fixtures.

People can only do so at locations approved by the Assembly for that purpose.

She reiterated the resolve of the various assemblies to champion the agenda of beautification and cleanliness in the city of Accra, noting that MMDAs would continue to engage all relevant stakeholders to ensure cooperation and compliance with the new directive.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio