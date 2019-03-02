Shooting Report ‘Explosive’ To Be Made Public

Dr. Archibald Yao LetsaG

Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, has stated that the report on the shooting incident at Dzogbedze in the Volta Region in January, this year, is too sensitive to be made public.

According to the Minister, there must be circumspection in the handling of the sensitive report on the matter which has gained national attention.

He, therefore, warned that all persons found culpable would be dealt with according to the law.

Dr. Letsa urged the people of Alavanyo, particularly those at Dzogbedze where the incident happened, to remain calm and allow the relevant authorities to handle the matter and implement the recommendations.

He disclosed while reacting to concerns raised by the youth and people of Alavanyo, Dogbedze that the report from the Investigative Committee should be made public.

On January 13, 2019, there was a shooting incident involving police and military in Alavanyo Dzogbedze, which led to the deaths of three persons and injuries to six others.

The leg of a 19-year-old boy was amputated.

According to the police, military officers in the combined team returned fire when residents pelted them with stones and also fired gunshots at them.

The team travelled to the town to retrieve alleged illegal arms but the situation worsened when some youth seized handcuffs and a rifle from the police.

Residents accused the police of travelling to an Indian hemp farm owned by a police officer in Accra.

After the incident, the youth urged the Regional Minister to conduct an independent inquiry into the matter and make the report public.

A committee was set up and the report presented to the Regional Minister, Dr. Letsa on 24th January, 2019.

The report was prepared by the 66 Artillery Regiment, led by Major Edward Appeah Sarpong.

The Minister, upon receiving the report, said the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has not studied the report.

Dr. Letsa said the report had been presented to the President and his Vice, as well as National Security Council, adding that some recommendations would be implemented by authorities at the district and national levels.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)