MoH To Review Primary Healthcare Concept

Agyeman Many (right) in a symbolic exchange of the document with Ms Maki after the signing

The Ministry of Health has announced its intention to revise the Primary Health Care (PHC) concept to meet modern healthcare needs of the populace.

The ministry indicated that the revision would start from the community, subdistrict and district levels to ensure the functionality of the system at all levels.

Minister for Health Kwaku Agyeman-Manu disclosed this at the signing of the Aide Memoire between the ministry and its development partners after the successful 2019 health summit held in Accra.

The memoire reflected all the discussions and conclusions that were embraced at the just-ended health summit in Accra; it is expected to serve as a guideline to implement and achieve set targets and recommendations.

The signing of the memoire is also to show that the entities involved have agreed to work together to maximize efforts to ensure that all Ghanaians, irrespective of their location or social class, had access to PHC without any barrier.

The ministry, according to him, was working tirelessly to finalise Ghana’s Universal Health Care (UHC) road map on time to guide collective efforts to reach the PHC goal on time.

“We will pursue and take advantage of the broader engagements with other ministries so we can collectively work towards improving the health of our population,” he said.

Madam Ozawa Maki, a senior representative of the Japan International Cooperative Agency (JICA) who signed on behalf of the development partners, commended Ghana for hosting a successful and productive summit.

She stated that JICA was looking forward to strong commitments from other partners and the ministry to help improve health delivery in all parts of the country.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri





