MoI To Hold Founders’ Day Public Lecture

Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye

The Ministry of Information (MoI) is expected to hold a Founders’ Day Public Lecture on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye, is billed to deliver the keynote address tomorrow.

A statement issued by the Ministry and signed by Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Enam Hadzide, says the lecture will kick off at 4:00pm at the Information Ministry in Accra.

“The programme will be held under the distinguished patronage of His Royal Highness King Abukari Mahama II, overlord of Dagbon,” the statement noted.

August 4th was enacted by the Parliament of Ghana as a public holiday in accordance with the public holidays (Amendment) Act 2019, (Act 968).

The day is to celebrate the Founders of Ghana and afford Ghanaians an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices of their forebearers in the fight for independence.

“Activities for the day are also expected to encourage others to commit their lives to sacrifice for the nation,” according to the statement.

By Melvin Tarlue