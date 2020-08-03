2 Nigerians Die In Clash Over Woman At Kasoa

A clash between two Nigerian groups has claimed the lives of two of their compatriots.

The deceased have been identified as Marvis Wisdom, 26 years and Augenyawu aka Blackie 30 years.

The two were said to have been attacked separately at Budumburam and Kasoa in the Central Region by their attackers.

Earlier reports suggested that one of the victims was battling for his life but reports from the police have indicated that he passed on while receiving treatment at a health facility in Cape Coast.

The two groups were said to have clashed over a woman.

The Kasoa District Police Commander, Superintendent Samuel Odame, said both incidents occurred around 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm Sunday evening.

He said the police received a complainant from the sister of Marvis Wisdom that, the victim had gone to a provision store to purchase an item when a group of young men attacked him.

“ According to our reports, the victim entered the store to prevent the gang from further beating him but they pulled him out and continued assaulting him until he became unconscious after which the boys took to their heels.”

Around 8:30 pm, another group suspected to be sympathizers of the first victim also subjected Blackie to severe beatings at a spot close to Kasoa until he died on the spot.

The district commander said that so far no prime suspect has been arrested in connection with the case but the police were following leads to get the suspects arrested.

Meanwhile, chairman of the Nigeria Community in Gomoa Budumburam, Emmanuel Azebuike, has condemned the attacks and pledged to assist the police to apprehend those involved.

“This has been a lingering issue but as the chairman of the Nigeria community, I have reported the activities of some of my brothers to the Police,” The chairman of the Nigerian Community told local radio station in an interview.

“What I heard was that it was a lady that brought the issues. She was misbehaving towards one of the members” said Azebuike.

Emmanuel Azebuike indicated that those involved must be arrested and dealt with according to the laws of the land adding that the authorities are not happy about the incident.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)