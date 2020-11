MoI To Hold NBU On Rebuilding Ghana’s Road Network

Kwasi Amoako- Atta

The Ministry of Information will tomorrow November 12, 2020 organize the 10th edition of the Nation Building Updates on the theme: “Rebuilding Ghana’s Road Network”.

The 10th edition commences at 10:00 am at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences and will be led by the Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon. Kwasi Amoako- Atta.

The Road sector has witnessed aggressive development since the declaration by Government of 2020 as year of roads. The Minister, will therefore, be expected to outline and demonstrate the gains made on road infrastructure across the nation to affirm the proclamation by government’s.

The session will be televised live on all major Television and Radio platforms across the nation. It will be streamed live also, on all Ministry of Information’s social media handles.