Mother Who Lost Womb After CS Cries For Help

Akosua Fosuaa and the quadruplets

A 37-year-old woman who gave birth to quadruplets but lost her womb after a Caesarean operation, is appealing to the public to help pay her medical bill of GH¢7,000 at the St Theresa’s Hospital at Nkoranza in the Bono East Region.

The babies – Jaden, Jersey, Jeffrey, and Johnson – born to Akosua Fosuaa and Kwabena Damoah, are now healthy at the private hospital at Nkoranza.

Speaking to this newspaper, Ms. Fosuaa said before the quadruplets were born, she and her husband already had five children, with the oldest aged 21 and a Senior High School leaver, while the youngest is seven years old and a Class One pupil.

She continued that after her last child, she decided with her husband not to give birth again so they adopted family planning.

But, five months into the family planning programme, despite a Norplant being inserted into her body, she started feeling dizzy with frequent sickness, and therefore went back to the hospital for it to be removed.

She disclosed that a pregnancy test which was later conducted after the removal of the Norplant revealed she was pregnant with four babies.

She said by the eighth month, she was rushed to the hospital where she gave birth to preterms through a Cesarean Section.

She has pleaded with the general public to come to her aid since they are peasant farmers and poor.

The husband, Mr. Kwabena Damoah, a 40-year-old farmer, laments life is difficult for him since he has to now feed a family of 11, including the newborns.

According to him, the family is indebted to St. Theresa’s Hospital to the tune of GH¢7,000.00, being the medical bill for surgery and period of incubation.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sessimen-Nkoranza