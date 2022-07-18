Police Grab 2 Teenagers

NINE MALE suspects, including two teenagers, have been nabbed by the police following a swoop at some known ghettos in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.

The two teenagers, who are still in police custody, are aged 16 and 17 per police records.

The rest are Kwame Boamah, 27, Elvis Appiah, 23, Kwaku Manu, 20, Abdul Aziz, 20, Kwadwo Frimpong Dankwa, 30, Somalia Salisu, 28 and Munira Yakubu, 28.

The Ashanti Regional Drug Law Enforcement Unit (DLEU) of the Ghana Police Service, reportedly, embarked on the unannounced security operation on July 11, 2022.

The security exercise took place at known ghettos in places such as Bremang, Old Suame, Krofrom and Anloga Junction, all located within the Kumasi metropolis.

A police report sighted by the DAILY GUIDE said the swoop was to help flush out drug peddlers and dealers, adding that items believed to be narcotics, were found on the suspects.

“On 11/07/2022 at about 8am, the Unit Commander and personnel from DLEU/ASH embarked on operation at Bremang, Old Suame, Krofrom and Anloga Junction, all within the Kumasi metropolis, to flush out illicit drug peddlers, users and suspected criminals.

“During the operation, the team arrested nine suspects. A search conducted on them and their various places of arrest led to the retrieval of compressed sellotaped, cut pieces of dried leaves, pill pouches containing dried leaves and quantities of dried leaves, all suspected to be narcotic drugs,” the police report stated.

The suspects, the police report disclosed “are in custody to be processed, and those connected with the exhibits will be prosecuted.”

