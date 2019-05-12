Mothers Are Strong Foundations In Development Of Society – Dr. Bawumia





Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has hailed mothers for their immense and priceless contribution to nation building.

Describing mothers as “special and amazing,” the Vice President touted the role being played by them as one of the pillars in which society depends on to survive.

“Mothers continue to be strong foundations in the development of our societies and country,” Dr. Bawumia said in a brief Facebook post to celebrate mothers on Mother’s Day.

He said children are indebted to their mothers for their sacrifices, selfless love and support from childbirth to adulthood.

Dr. Bawumia used the occasion to salute mothers who have occupied high positions, but still devoted their time and energy in seeing to the wellbeing of their families.

“Mothers by giving birth to us, nurturing, sacrificing and caring for us are truly amazing and special.

“I wish a Happy Mother’s Day to my mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia; my wife Samira Bawumia; the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo; former first ladies Mrs. Fulera Limann, Mrs. Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, Mrs. Theresa Kufuor, Mrs. Naadu Mills, and Mrs. Lordina Mahama; former Second Ladies Hajia Ramatu Mahama, Mrs. Matilda Amissah-Arthur; and all mothers in Ghana,” he stated in the post.

“May God bless and protect all our selfless mothers,” Dr. Bawumia concluded.

Mother’s Day is set aside to celebrate and honour the mother of the family, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.