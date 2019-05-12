Zorkor SHS Sacks 2 Students Over Wee Smoking

The management of the Zorkor Senior High School in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region, on Friday May 10, sacked two second years students from the school, for allegedly smoking wee during learning hours.

The boys are said to have been smoking wee in their rented room outside campus when other students were in class learning.

A teacher who reported the action of the students said the school’s rules frown on smoking.

According to the teacher, the action by the school authority would protect other students, teachers as well as other workers in the school.

The teacher recounted “a Headmaster in the Eastern Region, George Somuah Bosompem was killed by some boys who are said to be wee smokers.

We need to take them away from the school, before they spoil other students. If they are left they will attack us one day.”

A student of Zorkor SHS told DGN Online that the two students have been caught more than once and have been warned to stop smoking wee.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bongo