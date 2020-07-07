Mourinho Blasts Arsenal

Jose Mourinho

Tottenham’s manager, Jose Mourinho, has hit back at Arsenal and said they “don’t have much to celebrate” after the club’s social media account mocked Spurs’ defeat to Sheffield United.

Spurs suffered a 3 – 1 loss to Chris Wilder’s side on Thursday and Arsenal posted highlights of their FA Cup victory over the Blades on Facebook with the caption, “It is not easy beating Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.”

Mourinho responded to the post and said Arsenal should not focus on other clubs due to their troubles this season.

“I think if they were on top of the league or fighting for top four, in a really good moment they would not enjoy the problems of others,” he said.

“You only enjoy the problems of others when you are also in trouble. In the end it says more about them, they do not have much to celebrate.

“They are in a very similar situation to us on the table. I do not like to connect the club with some post or tweet. Maybe I am wrong, maybe I am right, but the person that did it probably did it by themselves.

“I do not believe it was (Mikel) Arteta that posted it. I do not believe it was (Granit) Xhaka or another captain that did it.

“It was probably some guy that was at home for three months working from home. No problem at home, but we will be waiting for them.”

Mourinho said he was “disturbed” and “destroyed” at his side’s lack of desire at Bramall Lane last week in a defeat that dented their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Spurs welcomed Everton in the Premier League yesterday, and will later meet Arsenal in the North London derby on Sunday.