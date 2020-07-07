Swansea Win Excites Dede

Dede Ayew

Ghana’s captain, Dede Ayew, is on cloud nine following his side’s win over the weekend at the Liberty Stadium.

The left footed winger was instrumental in Swansea City’s 2 – 1 win against Sheffield.

His second half perfect spot kick doubled his side’s lead; ensuring that the Swans grabbed all points in the championship.

Dede, who has been in fine form after the lockdown, tweeted after the game, “Always good to score but most importantly three points…still in, we keep going! Love to see my bro, Mike, back.”

Last Sunday’s strike takes his tally to 14 this season as well as providing six assists.

Before last Sunday’s impressive performance, the 2009 juvenile World Cup winner also scored against Middlesbrough, Luton Town and Millwall and provided assists.

The Black Stars attacker’s outstanding show has as a result earned him a place in the SkyBet Championship Team of the Month of June.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum