Movie Stars Endorse KKCG Campaign

Some of the Kumawood stars in a pose after the event

Some Ghanaian movie stars who ply their trade in Kumasi have undertaken a clean-up exercise to support the ‘Keep Kumasi Clean & Green’ (KKCG) campaign.

Initiated by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), the campaign which was launched a few days ago has the objective of sensitising the public on the need to keep the city of Kumasi clean.

A Kumawood icon, Emelia Brobbey, who led the activity, told the media that the local movie industry has been attracting many visitors to the city, hence they are keen on portraying a good image of the environment.

“The movie industry thrives on a healthy environment, because we actors need good settings for most of our shows,” she added.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Osei Assibey-Antwi, and some officials of the KMA also joined the movie stars in the exercise.

Mr. Assibey-Antwi said the KMA was using various platforms to create awareness on environmental sanitation, especially in readiness for the 20th anniversary celebration of the Asantehene’s enstoolment.

“The KMA had in the last two years been implementing the KKCG campaign in an effort to restore the metropolis to its once enviable status as the ‘Garden City of West Africa’,” he said.

The multi-sector programme, which is being spearheaded by the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, has so far received overwhelming support from corporate bodies, individuals and civil society organisations.

More than 70, 000 trees of varied species have been planted under the programme, while the KMA is also engaged in efforts to create awareness on environmental sanitation.