We2 Band Are ‘Atinka Kronkron’ Winners

MD of Atinka Media Village, Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor (2nd right), presenting a dummy cheque to the We2 Band

We2 Band emerged winners of the maiden edition of Atinka TV’s Kronkron Big Band Reality TV Show, which was held on Sunday night at the National Theatre in Accra.

Kronkron Big Band Reality TV Show is a gospel music show aimed at revealing the truth about God in worship and growing talents through proper coaching and training.

The show brought together several music bands and groupings to contest in a live worship competition and for the bands to network, share ideas and worship God in a conducive environment.

Twenty-four bands out of a total of 51 from across the country were shortlisted following a three-week audition.

After 11 weeks of heartwarming performances from the selected 24 bands, Joyful Singers (JS), Favel Music Band (FM), Heavenly Flames (HF), Adam Nana, Divine Voices (DV), Nkwa, the Faith Voices (FV), We2 Praise (We2), Catholic Adehyemma (ADM) and 4G Crew (4G) qualified for the grand finale.

We2 Band went home with a set of musical instruments plus GH¢ 10,000 as cash prize.

The ADM Band and 4G Crew went home with cash prizes of GH¢10,000 and GH¢5,000 after emerging first and second runners-up respectively.

The fourth to seventh placed bands received GH¢2,000 cash prize each while the eighth and ninth placed bands received GH¢1,000 cash prizes each.

Individual awards were also presented to some individuals from the bands. They include the most promising band which went to We2 Band, the best drummer, Bernard Mensah of Adam Nana Band, best bassist Sylvanus Teiman of We2 Praise, best lead guitarist Samuel Tawiah of 4G Crew, best pianist Elvis Awuku Chartey of FM Band and best vocalist Emmanuel Paul Nimfah-Wilkinson of ADM Band.

SP Kofi Sarpong, Hannah Marfo, Ernest Opoku, Apostle Oko Hackman, Francis Agyei, Prof. Kofi Abraham and Abena Serwaa Ophelia thrilled the audience with good music and performances.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio