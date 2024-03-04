MP Begs Gyan…Over Penalty Comment

Rockson- Nelson Dafeamekpor

Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson- Nelson Dafeamekpor, has begged Asamoah Gyan after alleging that the striker deliberately missed the penalty against Uruguay because the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was not in power during the 2010 World Cup.

The former Black Stars captain has been associated with the NPP after being appointed as a member of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP stated last Friday that, the penalty miss against Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup was pre-meditated by the former Sunderland striker.

The lawmaker described Gyan’s action as a clear case of undermining the NDC government by missing the penalty, resulting in Ghana failing to make history as the first African side to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Consequently, Dafeamekpor’s remarks was greeted by criticism.

But Gyan has made light of the situation, suggesting that perhaps the MP was seeking an autograph.

Dafeamekpor has since expressed regret for his actions and issued an apology, stating on X, “The Black Stars and other National Teams have iconically rallied & carried our passions, dreams and aspirations for glory to the world. Upon reflection & calls from people like Kenpong, I retract & unreservedly apologise to Asamoah Gyan, for my comments.”

Gyan, in a recent statement, indicated that he remains unfazed by criticism, saying, “They have their own opinions. I have been there [before]. I have been to stadia, been booed in front of 80,000 people, I am used to it,” Gyan told Joy News.

Gyan officially announced his retirement from football on June 20, 2023.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum