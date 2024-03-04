NHIS, HD+ Boost For Armwrestling …Ahead Of African Games

FLASHBACK: Osei Asibey (L) with some wrestlers displaying a trophy they won recently

The National Armwrestling Team, Golden Arms, has set an ambitious target of securing a third of Ghana’s total medal haul at the forthcoming African Games scheduled for March 8 to 23.

Coming into the Games for the first time, the Golden Arms are poised and ready to make history again in order to add up to Ghana’s medal haul towards its host and win agenda.

President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), Charles Osei Asibey, said the team being in camp since February is unprecedented in their preparation for any major championship, and thus super ready to deliver at the continental stage on promise.

“We are ready to give the rest of Africa a tough competition as always. We have medals targets for Ghana, my hardworking team has had enough preparations and I am convinced they will show up to put up a good show,” he stated.

Currently in camp at Legon, the Golden Arms have received major boost from the Armwrestling Board, development partners National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) through their sports is good health agenda spearheaded by CEO Oko Boye, SES HD Plus through the Kids Armwrestling future champions programme, Kofata Motors, the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) through the federations support, Minister and Ministry of Youth and Sports who ensured armwrestling is well placed, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and friends, all to get the team thrive at the 13th African Games in Accra. The various support were directed towards training equipment, medics, team preparation, kitting and other logistical needs.

Osei Asibey urged Ghanaians to rally behind the team as they go in to conquer the rest of Africa on March 15 and 16, at the Cedi Hall, University of Ghana.

The Ghana National Armwrestling Team, the Golden Arms, having dominated the continent for the past years, will hunt for Gold and bring Ghana that glory it deserves.

From The Sports Desk