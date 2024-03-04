Silva Lady Joins OACEA Board

Silva Lady

Female radio and television personality Mavis Ama Nhyira Mensah, popularly known as Silva Lady, has been named a board member by the organisers of the Ohio African Community Excellence Awards (OACEA) in an effort to further the organisation’s dedication to quality.

Ohio African Community Excellence Awards USA is a premier awards programme that honours people, teams, companies, and organisations that have made a positive influence on Ohio’s African communities.

It is anticipated that Silva Lady will market and publicise the awards programme’s events through her brand. She served in a number of leadership capacities during his career, so she offers a wealth of experience and knowledge to the post.

“We are overjoyed that Silva Lady has joined our board. As we expand and serve our community, her enthusiasm and commitment to our goal will be crucial,” the awards scheme organisers stated.

“I am honuored to be part of Ohio African Community Excellence Awards USA and look forward to contributing to its important work,” Silva Lady said, expressing her excitement about joining the group.

The Ohio African Community Excellence Awards USA’s organisers are sure Silva Lady will give the board excellent leadership and direction, fostering the organisation’s ongoing success and expansion.

Silva Lady is the host of DL Power Drive ‘Aben Wo Ha,’ on DL 106.9FM, on weekdays between the hours of 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm.

Over the years, Silva Lady’s strong commitment to the welfare of women and children has led to the founding of the Silva Foundation, a Christian non-governmental organisation.

After graduating from the Institute of Business Management and Journalism (IBMJ), she started her career in media at Fox FM.

Before moving to DL FM last year, she spent ten years as the host of ‘Ye Ko Fie’ on Oman FM.

By George Clifford Owusu