MP Donates GH¢50,000 For Trauma Centre In Yendi

Farouk Aliu Mahama

The Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, has presented a cheque of GH¢50, 000.00 to the Yendi Municipal Hospital towards the completion of an emergency and trauma centre at the facility.

Speaking to the hospital administration during the presentation, he indicated that he was elected by the people and he would not renege on his commitment to enhancing the living conditions of the people in his constituency.

About a year ago, the office of the MP initiated a partnership with the US-based Mission 3:18 and the Global Missions Resource Centre based in Yendi for the sustainable development of the Yendi Municipal Hospital starting with the construction of an ultra-modern Emergency and Trauma Centre(EMT) to which end the MP organised fundraisers to raise funds for the project.

The outgoing US Ambassador, Stephanie Sullivan was in Yendi some few weeks ago to especially assess at firsthand what these efforts have been able to yield.

The MP has also intimated that he intends to work with all development oriented entities, public or private, to build the New Yendi City. His vision for Yendi – the New Yendi City – is a vision to aggressively transform the Yendi Constituency to a modern city status that provides progress and development for all.

It would be recalled that the MP singlehandedly reconstructed an ultra-modern mortuary fitted with modern necro-storage fridges for the people of Yendi and the Eastern Corridor – Gushegu, Zabzugu, Tatale, Bimbilla, Mion, Saboba, Kpandai and Wulesi.

He has also constantly extended support to the hospital in kind, and in cash.