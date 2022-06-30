MP Supports Constituents With Apprenticeship Tools

Mr. Wlliam Osei (right) presenting the items to the beneficiaries

THE NEW Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Asutifi North, Patrick Banor, has supported youth in apprenticeship programmes in his constituency with logistics and tools to help them master occupational skills and achieve career success.

The legislator, who is convinced that the quality of life of his constituents would be better enhanced by expanding apprenticeship, said the support was meant to encourage young people in the area to get out of low personal wellbeing and make the constituency an enthralling place to live.

The benefit was in the form of donation of hand sewing machines, hair dryers, knitting machines, industrial machines, and electric irons, with the beneficiaries drawn from five zones across the Asutifi North District in the Ahafo Region.

The zones include Kenyasi No.2, Kenyasi No.1, Ntotoroso, Gambia and Goamu Zones where the youth in apprenticeship programme are ongoing.

Presenting the items on behalf of the MP, NPP Chairman for Asutifi, William Osei, said young people reap many developmental benefits from engaging in apprenticeships, noting that they work with natural adult mentors who can guide them.

Young people learn through observation, imitation, trial and error, he noted and added that apprenticeship gives the youth increased confidence that their personal efforts and investment in skill development will pay off.

He asked the beneficiaries to put the tools in good use for the benefit of others, while pledging the commitment of the MP to provide more of such support to the constituents in need in the future.

The beneficiaries expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the MP for his kind gesture and prayed for more of such benefaction.

BY Ernest Kofi Adu