Swearing In Of Newly-Elected GJA President Postponed

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has postponed the swearing in of it newly-elected President, Albert Dwumfuor following an injunction filed by a member of the Association.

However, the swearing in of other executives will come on as scheduled today June 30, 2022 in Accra.

A member of the Ghana Journalists Association, Justice Lee Adoboe has placed an injunction on the swearing in of the newly-elected GJA President citing allegation of bribery.

The suit was served to the officials of the GJA on Wednesday, June 29, a day before the swearing-in of the newly elected executives.

In the suit filed, the plaintiff averred that the bribery allegation levelled against Mr Dwumfuor should have been investigated by the Election Committee, according to the constitution of the association before the elections were held.

He wants the court to declare the election of Albert Dwumfuor as GJA President null and void, praying the court to issue an order for the conduct of fresh elections.

He argued that Albert Dwumfuor together with the CEO of Tobinco Pharmaceuticals, Samuel Amoh Tobin prior to the conduct of the elections, organized a buffet for GJA members in the Western Region at Atlantic Hotel in Takoradi.

The plaintiff stressed that Albert Dwumfuor also gave all members present an amount of ₵500 as an “inducement for the members to vote for Albert Dwumfuor”.

The plaintiff also claimed that the CEO of Tobinco Pharmaceuticals promised the members other favours and incentives if they vote for Albert Dwumfuor.

Mr. Adoboe stated that the alleged conduct of Albert Dwumfuor is in contravention of Article 52(b) of the GJA constitution.

He noted that despite a petition by the GJA Western Regional Chairman, Moses Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu to the Election Committee for the alleged conduct to be investigated, the Committee went ahead to hold the elections and declare Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor winner.

The suit also said that the plaintiff went ahead to petition the Election Dispute Adjudication Committee against the alleged conduct of the newly elected GJA President.

The plaintiff requested for the swearing-in to be halted pending investigations into the alleged breach of the GJA constitution.

But it appears that the Election Dispute Adjudication Committee did not heed the plea of the plaintiff and had scheduled June 30 for the swearing-in ceremony.

To this effect, Justice Lee Adoboe wants a court order restraining the swearing-in of Albert Dwumfuor as GJA President.

