MPS, GSA Hold Stakeholder Conference

With less than 30 Days to Go-Live of the new MPS Terminal-3 at Tema Port, Meridian PortServices Ltd has partnered with the Ghana Shippers Authority to organize a stakeholders conference for members of the shipping community.

Over 200 members drawn from various groups involved in the shipping industry including gatheredon June 3rd 2019at the newly completed facility to discuss new processes to be deployed in the new terminal come June 28th.

The Tema Port Director of the Ghana Port and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Mrs. Sandra Opoku welcomed the participants to the new Tema Port and reiterated the Authority’s commitment to ensuring ease of doing business in the ports.

“I want to assure you that GPHA as a landlord is very interested in seeking your welfare as such we are available, our Marketing department is on hand to assist with any issues that you may have in doing business at the port so that the process can be smooth”

In a speech, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority, Madam Benonita Bismarckmentioned that the stakeholder conference had become necessary as a result of the standards to be dealt with at the new port.

“This event is of great importance as there is the need for collaborations on all fronts. More importantly because of changes in the cargo flow processes for both domestic and transit cargo. This has come in handy to ensure that all stakeholders get to know the processes and adjust their expectations of MPS in service delivery.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Meridian Port Services Ltd, Mr Mohamed Samara explained that the new Tema Port was poised to provide service par excellence for all its customers both directly and indirectly.

He intimated that, the outlook was to position Tema Port as a transshipment hub which would thereby create numerous opportunities for business growth and development in Ghana as well as the sub region.

“If we take a critical look at the volume and size, Tema Port has many features to its advantage. These features place the port at a competitive edge over neighbouring ports to become the preferred hub of the top shipping lines. We have also equipped the terminal with state of the art technology and machinery for the highest levels of efficiency.”

The Ultra- Modern terminal is scheduled to Go- Live on June 28th.