MTN FA Cup Winners Pocket GH¢180k

Jubilant Nsoatreman with the giant trophy aloft

Winners of this year’s MTN FA Cup, Nsoatreman FC, will be smiling their way to the bank to cash a mouthwatering GH¢180,000.

The Maxwell Konadu men triumphed 5-4 over Bofoakwa Tano on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon on Sunday.

The win qualifies them a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup, after winning the coveted silverware for the first time.

And to the General Manager of Nsoatreman, Eric Alagidede, they will draw inspiration from Dreams FC ahead of their debut Confederation Cup campaign.

Dreams FC reached the semi-finals in their debut campaign, and Nsoatreman are bent on replicating that historic feat.

He said in an interview, “It’s a great feeling winning the FA Cup. I’m short of words. God has been good. Africa is not a big deal. We are ready. Dreams FC have shown us that it is possible, and I think we will do our best to represent Ghana and the nation well.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum