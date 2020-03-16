MTN, Former CJ Celebrate Int’l Women’s Day

Justice (rtd) Sophia Akuffo addressing the female staff of MTN

MTN GHANA celebrated women on International Women’s Day by organizing a forum to promote equality for women under the theme, “Each for Equal”.

The theme for this year, 2020, emphasized the need to provide equal opportunities for women as well as focus on issues facing women across the world.

In line with the theme, MTN Ghana organized a forum for its female staff at the MTN House with former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo as the guest speaker.

Speaking under the theme, “Each for Equal”, the former chief justice in her presentation, said “gender needs to be at the center of all things. Any organization that will operate without acknowledging the importance of striking a proper balance is bound to fail. As humanity becomes more enlightened, we need to be very conscious about equality and equity.”

Human Resource Executive of MTN Ghana, Amma Benneh-Amponsah, said, the agenda to project and promote women at MTN had been enhanced over the past decade. She said, “We create the environment to accommodate the everyday essential needs of women. This makes them look forward to coming to work each day. We believe when we consciously create the right environment, we provide the level grounds for equality.”

She shared details on initiatives MTN had undertaken to empower its female employees and to make them more efficient. She highlighted initiatives and policies such as the flexible working hours, the provision of a crèche at MTN House to enable nursing mothers bring their babies to work, a shopping hub and in-house laundry services. She used the opportunity to encourage women in decision making roles to take bold decisions that would create equal opportunities for women in their organizations.

CEO of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh, led the leadership of MTN to pledge their support towards the continuous promotion of equality in the work place.

Out of its total workforce, MTN has over 40% women in its employment, with some of them occupying executive and senior managerial roles. MTN Ghana through its Foundation’s Economic Empowerment portfolio has embarked on initiatives aimed at improving the wellbeing of women in many communities across Ghana. The foundation has provided support for several women groups including Women in Palm oil Production at Juaso in the Ashanti Region, Tizaa Dini Women and the Sung Suma Women in Shea Butter in Northern and Upper West regions.

A business desk report

