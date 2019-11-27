MTN Ghana Launches GH¢ 750,000 Community Empowerment Initiative

Georgina Asare Fiagbenu addressing the media

MTN Ghana, has through its Foundation, launched a new community empowerment and development initiative.

The initiative dubbed ‘Brighten Your Community’ seeks to empower customers to choose a project they want implemented in a community of their choice via MTN’s social media handles.

Speaking at the launch on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, acting Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, said

‘Brighten Your Community’ initiative is a national campaign and all MTN customers are eligible to participate.

According to her, the ‘Brighten Your Community’ initiative will be heavily driven on MTN’s social media handles, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“The Foundation is devoting an amount of GHC750,000 to be invested in the three focus areas of the Foundation which are Education, Health and Economic Empowerment,” she said.

She added that “the three communities which come tops at the end of the competition will be allocated GHC 250,000 each to implement the projects.”

Customers are to choose a project starting 2nd December 2019 to 9th December 2019 on MTG Ghana Social Media handles.

” We believe this initiative will further delight our customers and brighten their corners,” she said.

MTN Ghana declared 2019 as ‘Year of the Customer.’

“We are taking this unique and participatory approach because this year has been declared ‘Year of the Customer’ and as an innovative brand, the board has given approval to involve our customers and give them the opportunity to directly choosing a project they want implemented in a community of their choice,” she said.

She added that “just to explain further, most of the projects the Foundation implements comes from the community and we respond based on its linkage with our focus areas and the impact it will have. However this Brighten the region project encourage more participation of more people.”

Customers are expected to vote three regions from the top three communities.

BY Melvin Tarlue