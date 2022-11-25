Multimedia Performance At Goethe-Institut

Luong Hue Trihn

Multimedia production titled “The Vivid Silences” will this Saturday be performed at the Goethe-Institut in Accra.

Directed by Vietnamese multimedia composer Luoung Hue Trinh, the show deals with oppressed individuals who are suffocated by social rules – moral, legal or customary – that prevent them from expressing themselves and living as they are.

It dilates on whether people want to confront the prejudices of society and family while struggling to avoid struggling with themselves, which is often an incessant dialogue between ones inner self against social norms and expectations.

With a cast of diverse artists, the performance is a fusion of traditional music from Ghana and Vietnam alongside spoken word, poetry, theatre, new music (electro-acoustic music), traditional, freestyle and contemporary African dance forms.

Artistes on the bill include flutist DelaBotri, xylophonist Aaron Bebe, spoken word artist Oteakanduro, drummer/singer Joyce Markyere, percussionist Vivian Lotsu and dancers Shelly Ohene-Nyarko and Kezia Appreku.

The production is being produced by Goethe-Institut Ghana with support from the Alliance Française in Accra.