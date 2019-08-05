Murdered Police Woman To Be Buried August 24

The late Corporal Agatha Nana Nabin

The family of the murdered police woman Corporal Agatha Nana Nabin, who was shot dead by suspected armed robbers at Malshegu in the Northern Region have settled on 24th August, 2019 as burial date.

The family will hold a vigil for the deceased on the 23rd of August at the family house in Tamale.

On the 24th August 2019, a mass will be held at the Holy Cross Parish Roman Catholic Church in Tamale and the final funeral rites held at the jubilee park in Tamale.

The deceased police woman will be laid to rest at the family house.

The spokesperson for the deceased family, George Sejaah who confirmed the arrangements to journalists, said the Northern Regional Police Command have been informed about the burial arrangements.

On Tuesday night, July 30, 2019 , the female police officer, Agatha Nana Nabin, was shot dead by suspected armed robbers at Malshegu in the Northern Region.

The deceased was in the accompany of two other personnel at the Kumbungu Road checkpoint near Star Oil Filing Station.

At About 10:45 pm, an oncoming ash coloured salon car was signalled to stop on approaching the check point.

About four occupants of the salon car reportedly armed and dressed in military camouflage and wearing face masks and dessert boots suddenly got down and shot, killing her instantly.

Another female police officer in an attempt to take cover stumbled and fell. Her weapon together with that of the deceased were reportedly taken by the robbers.

Five persons have since been arrested in connection with the killing.

FROM Eric Kombat , Tamale