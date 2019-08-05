It’s Time To Liberate Builsa South – DCE

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Builsa South District, Daniel Kwame Gariba, has vowed fiercely contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Constituency, Dr. Clement Apaak, if he is given the nod to lead the NPP.

The Builsa South DCE filed his nomination over the weekend to contest the seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and called on the Party delegates to give him another chance, considering the work he has done in the area within his few years in office.

According to Mr. Gariba, the time has come for the people of Builsa South and the entire Upper East Region to be liberated from the hands of the NDC which has enjoyed so much loyalty from the region and yet has done very little for the people to develop themselves.

Daniel Kwame Gariba was accompanied to the NPP Constituency office by a large crowd of party supporters on foot and motorbikes as well as other persons who want to see him represent the Builsa South Constituency in Parliament come 2021.

In 2016, being a new entrant with very little political influence then, Mr. Gariba contested and lost to Dr. Clement Apaak who had some political influence as a Presidential Staffer at the time and riding on the back of some works of the NDC government.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Fumbisi