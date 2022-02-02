Musicians Urged To Perform With Live Band

KK Fosu

Highlife musician Kaakyire Kwame Fosu, popularly known in the music circles as KK Fosu, has urged Ghanaian musicians to start performing with live bands, as this makes music more interesting.

According to him, a musician who cannot perform in a live band is not a good musician, adding that recent developments on the world music scene showed that musicians were switching from miming to live band musical performances and it was imperative for Ghanaian musicians to follow.

Speaking in an interview on Happy FM, KK Fosu said based on observations he has made in the music industry, a musician who cannot play and perform with live band is not talented enough to be called a musician.

“Let’s take it this way if you can’t play live band, forget to be part of the game. If you can’t play nor perform with a live band, I don’t see you as a musician,” he said.

KK Fosu concluded that at his age, he can wow large crowds with electric performances. But some musicians of this generation are unable to do.

KK Fosu has six albums to his credit with many hit singles including ‘Sudwe’, ‘Anadwo Yede’, ‘6’Oclock’, ‘Akonoba’, ‘Toffee’ and ‘Am Back’.

He is a versatile singer and songwriter who came onto the scene over two decades ago and has so far worked with stars like Samini, Papa Shot, Mr Borax, Obrafour, Nkasei, Deeba, Obuor, Reggie Rockstone and a host of other stars.

KK Fosu has had an illustrious music career having performed on the international stage and also having been adjudged the Best Africa Act together with Reggie Rockstone at the KORA Awards in South Africa in 2004.