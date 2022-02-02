Stone Gee Drops ‘Promise And Fail’

Stone Gee

Upcoming afrobeat/highlife artiste, Kwame Ayi Kwaw, popularly known as Stone Gee will drop his new single titled ‘Promise And Fail’ this Friday, February 4.

‘Promise And Fail’ which is a highlife song mixed with afrobeat rhythm and beat was produced by Joshua Tetteh (King Jay), Mr Sarge and Richard Essien (Magic Rocker) for Gavali Music.

Stone Gee explained that he had worked tirelessly on the song which has all the qualities to meet the demand of music lovers in Ghana.

The new single yet to hit radio and social media platforms, according to him has inspiring and soul-touching lyrics. It is also a party song fit for all occasions. It is expected to rub shoulders with those already on the music scene.

This track is no doubt a hit, and will definitely get fans dancing just like his other hits.

“I know my fans have waited for me for long, so I just want to surprise them with ‘Promise And Fail’. More will follow soon,” Stone Gee said.

He said in a chat that “everything is set for the release of the single onto the music market. The much-awaited video will also be ready soon.”

He has been very vibrant in the past since the release of his smash hit songs such as ‘Jealousy’, ‘Bottom Power’, ‘No More’ and ‘Bad Friends’ which won him a number of awards.

The highlife/afrobeat act who wants to be counted among the talented acts in the showbiz scene in the coming years, says his objective is to make an impact on the local as well as international music markets.

His style of music is gradually getting infectious as many people are noticing his unique talent.

Stone Gee shows his versatility on ‘Promise And Fail’. It is a mid-tempo song which sees Stone Gee bringing to the fore an alternative approach in his delivery.

His quest for growth and knowledge has taken him further as he is catching up with great professionals in the creative arts industry in Ghana and beyond.

According to the soft-spoken talented songwriter, with his style of play and music, he hopes to make more impact first on the local market before going international.

The shy-looking Stone Gee confirmed reports that he was working with some of the known local and international acts on his upcoming songs but wanted to keep the names under wraps for now.

“Surely I have a couple of the known names on my project but I want to hide their names for now,” he added.

He has promised fans and music lovers a year of good music and is set to deliver more astounding performances in 2022.

By George Clifford Owusu