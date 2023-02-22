MUSIGA Renews Insurance Deal With SIC-Life

MUSIGA and SIC-Life officials in a pose after the signing ceremony

Members of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) who have signed on to the SIC-Life Insurance policy will receive some additional benefits with the new policy that has been signed, according to the union.

This is due to the added benefits of the policy since it now covers spouses and children of MUSIGA members who are signed on to the policy.

David J. Ankrah, Head of Corporate and Group Business of SIC-Life, said MUSIGA’s renewal of the policy with SIC-Life is an indication of the good work SIC-Life did with the first policy that was signed.

“I am happy that MUSIGA can attest that SIC-Life delivers on its promise of paying the due benefits to the beneficiaries. I believe if we hadn’t discharged our duties well and kept our side of the bargain by paying the benefits promptly, you wouldn’t have renewed the policy,” he stated.

On his part, the Acting President of MUSIGA, Bessa Simons expressed his excitement at the signing of the policy with SIC-Life.

According to him, “This is a great move for the union, some members who have benefitted from this insurance package include the late Nana Kwame Ampadu.”

The National Treasurer of MUSIGA, S. Kofi Agyemang appealed to all musicians who would renew their cards or join the union afresh to ensure that they sign on to the MUSIGA/SIC-Life Insurance policy.

This follows the signing of the policy between MUSIGA and SIC-Life at the headquarters of MUSIGA.

Musicians who sign up for the SIC-Life Insurance policy with MUSIGA will receive benefits that include, death benefits of GH¢5,000.00, permanent disability benefits of GH¢5,000.00, the spousal benefit of GH¢2,000.00 and critical illness benefit of GH¢2,500.00. The annual premium for the insurance is GH¢100.00.

Present at the signing ceremony were Mary Catherine Opoku-Ware, Sales Manager, Corporate and Group Business Department, and Andrew Adu Asante, Sales Manager, Corporate and Group Business Department of SIC-Life. MUSIGA was represented by the National Organiser, Chizzy Wailer; the Director of Communications and Special Projects, Ahuma Bosco Ocansey and Bright Quaye aka Joe Wizzy, Greater Accra Regional Organiser.