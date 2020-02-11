‘My Partner’s Enemy’ Premieres On Val’s Day

Jackie Appiah and Samuel De-Graft Yeboah

New Ghanaian movie, ‘My Partner’s Enemy’, will be premiering at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra and West Hills Malls as part of this year’s Valentine’s Day celebrations on Friday.

The premiere is, among other objectives, to give lovers a nice treat during Val’s Day as well as serve movie enthusiasts with something worth remembering.

Described as the most anticipated movie for 2020, it is a Success Graded Film Production and features Jackie Appiah, Samuel De-Graft Yeboah, Kalsoume Sinare, Jasmine Baroudi, Ian Wordi and Kingsley Yamoah.

It was produced by Hilda Lamptey and directed by Kobi Rana.

“This Val’s Day will be better like never before with My Partner’s Enemy,” actor Samuel Yeboah told NEWS-ONE over the weekend.

The romantic piece brings different views and cultures together to tell a story of deceit, betrayal, love and strength.

It is a story about a prostitute who falls in love with a criminal while a noble man chases the prostitute for marriage, but he couldn’t win her love for 11 years.

Love, they say, is blind. Will the love of these two ‘sinners’ wax stronger? Will society accept them since everyone knows what they are capable of doing; will their enemies allow them to be when, of course, the police are after them everywhere? Must they accept the demands of their enemies? Find out about all of these in this season of love on Friday.

All roads are expected to lead to the Silverbird Cinemas this weekend for the much anticipated premiere.

This would be followed by another premiere in Kumasi on February 22 at the Watch & Dine Cinema. Other premiere events would also be in Takoradi and Cape Coast.