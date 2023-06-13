Mzbel Reveals Heavy Pregnancy

Mabel showing off her baby bump

Controversial songstress Mzbel is pregnant and she wants the whole world to know she is expecting a new family member.

The “16years” crooner got social media talking on Monday after she released photos of her baby bump on Instagram to the surprise of many followers.

Dressed in a stylish pink three-piece outfit, comprising a pink jacket, a tube top, and pink shorts. She then decided to unbutton her top outfit to reveal her pregnancy.

That’s perhaps to prove to those who would doubt her that it is not a fake pregnancy.

She wrote, “A moment in my belly, a lifestyle in my heart,” to express how happy she is to have another child.

Mzbel has since been receiving congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities and her fans.