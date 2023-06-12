NPP Primary: Alan Files Nominations To Contest

Alan Kyerematen submitting his forms to Evans Nimako

Flagbearer hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has become the first candidate to file his nomination forms to contest for the upcoming Presidential primary of the party on November 3, 2023.

Kyerematen, who is a former Minister of Trade and Industry, filed his nomination forms at the NPP headquarters in Accra on Monday, June 12, 2023.

He was accompanied by current and former Members of Parliament, as well as some party bigwigs including Minister for Railways Development John-Peter Amewu, who doubles as MP for Hohoe and a Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei Asare, who represents Atiwa East Constituency in Parliament.

The filing of the nomination forms, which is the first step in the process of running for the presidency under the NPP, indicates Kyerematen’s commitment to the party and his determination to lead the country as its next president.

The flagbearer hopeful called for a free and fair election.

“The only guarantee for us to be able to win and ascend to power to succeed ourselves in 2024 will be for us to have free, fair and transparent elections,” he said, adding that

“So, whilst commending you for the work that you’ve done so far in the processes leading to the filing of nominations, I will encourage you and hope that you will do all in your power and authority to ensure that you guarantee free, fair and transparent elections for our party.”

He expressed his gratitude to the party leadership and supporters for the opportunity afforded him to contest for the presidency.

He further reiterated his dedication to the NPP’s vision of building a prosperous and inclusive society for all Ghanaians.

With Kyerematen being the first candidate to file his nomination, the race for the NPP’s presidential ticket promises to be exciting and closely contested. The party continues to attract impressive personalities, all of whom are motivated by the desire to serve the country and lead it to greatness.

As the clock ticks closer to November 3, many party supporters will be watching closely to see who will emerge as the NPP’s flagbearer, hoping that whoever wins will lead the country to greater heights and a brighter future for all Ghanaians.

At least, 10 persons including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have picked forms to contest the party’s presidential primaries.

By Vincent Kubi