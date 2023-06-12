NPP Fixes November 11 For Presidential Run-Off

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has fixed a date for run off by scheduling November 11, 2023 in case of any ties or inability of the any of the aspiring president hopeful crossing the 50% plus votes during the presidential primaries scheduled for November 3, 2023.

This announcement was made on Monday, June 12, 2023 by the General Secretary of the Party, Justin Kodua Frimpong.

With the expanded delegates covering all polling station executives and other officers of the party numbering over 200,000, its impossible to hold a run-off on same day of the presidential primary.

Previous elections have produced outright candidate except in 2007 when none of the aspirants crossed the 50% plus mark, but then candidate Akufo-Addo ahead of Alan Kyerematen leading to Mr Kyerematen conceding to Nana Akufo-Addo.

With a high hope that a candidate will emerge after the November 3, 2023 presidential primary, the NPP is however making a provision for a run-off which is a week after the main primary for the first two top aspirants.

Vetting of prospective aspirants has been scheduled from July 3 to 6, 2023, in preparation for the upcoming presidential election in 2024.

The party’s Steering Committee is expected to receive the Vetting Committee’s report on July 10 and publish it on July 11. Moreover, any petitions submitted will be dealt with by the National Presidential Appeals Committee (NPAC) from July 12 to 14. The NPAC is expected to sit from July 17 to 18 to hear any appeals arising from the vetting process.

The revised timelines of some of the activities of both Presidential and Orphan Constituencies primaries elections were discussed during an emergency Steering Committee meeting held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

As a result of this meeting, the National Council and NEC Meeting will take place on July 20, with the publication of the list of qualified Presidential aspirants, following on July 21.

Balloting for positions on the ballot paper will take place on July 24, with the first Notice of Poll to be published the next day. Fresh Balloting of the final five qualified candidates is scheduled for August 30, with the final Notice of Poll to be published on August 31. Moreover, in respect of Orphan Constituencies, nominations (Sale of Nomination Forms) will open from July 11, 2023, and close on August 10, 2023, with elections starting from September to December 2, 2023, on a case-by-case basis.

The NPP expressed regret for any inconvenience the changes may cause and assure its commitment to hold free, fair, peaceful, and transparent elections. The party urged all stakeholders to assist in making this a reality and thanks them in anticipation of their usual cooperation.

By Vincent Kubi