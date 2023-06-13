Speaker of Parliament Call on Nayiri

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban S. K. Bagbin, has paid a courtesy call on the King of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II at his palace in Nalerigu in the North East region.

The Speaker’s call to the Nayiri’s palace forms part of Parliament of Ghana’s 30th Anniversary Celebration on the theme: “Thirty(30) years of Parliamentary Democracy Under the Fourth Republic; The Journey thus far”.

The Speaker of Parliament appealed to the King of Mamprugu to support Parliament with his rich ideas and wisdom for the development of governance in the country.

He encouraged Ghanaians to play a role in the affairs of Parliament to ensure that they partake in the activities of the parliament.

“We want every Ghanaian to be included so that at the end of the day nobody will be left out, nobody will feel cheated and no part of the country will feel they haven’t gotten their share of the national cake.”

He called on Ghanaians not to leave the governance of the country into the hands of politicians and that space should be created for traditional leaders and the clergy.

“ We need our chiefs , the clergy, CSOs to work with the politicians to make sure that the right thing is done. It is not just for the MPs, Regional Ministers, and MMDCEs to carry the load but rather all of us have a role to play and we should find space in the governance of this country.”

The Speaker urged the King of Mamprugu to continue to lead his people in unity and peace for the development of the area and Ghana as a whole.

The King of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II , thanked the Speaker of Parliament for leading the country’s parliament for the development of democracy in the country.

“ Your wisdom only shows that you have the capacity to lead the world. You are the first Speaker of Parliament to visit the palace and I thank you for that gesture.”

The Nayiri urged the Speaker of Parliament to lead the House and the parliamentarians with patience to ensure parliament performance its work efficiently for the development of the country.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nalerigu