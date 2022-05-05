MzVee Celebrates 10 Years In Music

MzVee

Female dancehall artiste, Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, popularly known in the music scene as MzVee, has announced plans of releasing new 13-track album soon, to celebrate her ten years in the local music industry.

She also indicated that the release of her new album will also be used to celebrate her 30th birthday.

She also revealed plans of organising a musical concert to celebrate a decade as an artiste and also launch the album.

The ‘Natural Girl’ hitmaker, in an interview on 3FM, said the yet to be released 13-track album features four international artistes and two local acts, but failed to mention the names of the artistes.

MzVee announced her presence in the music industry in 2012 as the lead singer of Lynx Entertainment’s girl band, D3.

The band released hit singles such as ‘Good Girls Gone Bad’ and ‘Gyani Gyani’ before splitting at the end of 2013 due to educational commitments of group members.

MzVee launched her solo career with debut single ‘Borkor Borkor’, released in January 2014.

She followed this with hit single ‘Natural Girl’, and went on to win the Unsung Artiste Award at the 2014 Ghana Music Awards.

Her maiden album was released in November 2014, and featured several award-winning artistes such as Stonebwoy, VIP, Shatta Wale, Richie Mensah, M.anifest, and Didier Awadi.

Following the success of her award-winning debut album, MzVee released her second album titled ‘Verified’ in November 2015 to rave reviews.

The album earned her seven nominations, which included Album of the Year and Record of the Year for the single, ‘Abofra’, which featured Efya at the 2016 Ghana Music Awards.

On May 20, 2016, MzVee was nominated for the BET Awards 2016 – Best International Act: Africa category, and became the first Ghanaian female act to be nominated for a major BET Award.

She was also nominated in the Best Female category in October 2016 for the MTV Africa Music Awards.

MzVee was awarded the Best Female Artiste Honour at the Ghana Music Honours on March 4, 2017.

She was also nominated for Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Best Female Vocalist, and Overall Artiste of the Year at the 2017 Ghana Music Awards.

Her highly anticipated third album, ‘DaaVee’, was released in May 2017.