NPP Charges New Officers

Kwasi Kyei

THE RULING New Patriotic Party (NPP) has tasked its newly elected constituency executives in the Ashanti Region to quickly hit the ground running.

Kwasi Kyei, Ashanti Regional NPP Communication Officer, said the party has no time to waste so the new executives should start working for the NPP.

“The 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections are just around the corner, so we need to start working extra harder in order to win elections 2024,” he indicated.

Kwasi Kyei, who is very outspoken, therefore cautioned the new NPP constituency executives to shun laziness and rather uphold hard work, moving forward.

“Please don’t be lazy executives, start campaigning hard for the party to make our victory 2024 target a reality,” he stated during an interview on Fox FM.

Mr. Kyei pointed out that even though the NPP administration has performed exceptionally well, the party still needed to work hard to retain political power.

According to him, the NPP would surely win the presidential and parliamentary elections, but warned that the victory would not come on a silver platter.

“It is only through hard work and oneness that we can retain power in 2024,” he emphasised.

The Ashanti Regional NPP Communication Officer also urged the winners in the constituency elections to draw the losers to their side and closely work together.

“Those who lost the parliamentary primaries are still NPP members and they also have something special to offer to help NPP to win elections 2024,” he stated.

Mr. Kyei further commended all NPP members and supporters in the Ashanti Region for making the constituency polls peaceful and successful.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi