Naana Hits Road

Running mate to National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer John Mahama, Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has hit the ground running after her outdooring recently.

On Tuesday, July 28, she visited the Komenda Traditional Council in the Central Region.

She called on the Nananom as tradition demands and was received by Nana Kojo Kru II.

They reportedly expressed excitement about her appointment.

The Central Region is the birth region of the former Education Minister.

She was in the company of the party’s campaign team led by Prof. Joshua Alabi and other party big wigs.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s first port of call was the Asbury-Dunwell Methodist Church where she went to thank God for the opportunity to lead the NDC as a running mate and also to leave the party’s campaign into the hands of the most high God.

Among her entourage were brother of late President Atta Mills, Samuel Atta Mills, MP for North Tongu, Samuel Ablakwa Okudzeto, Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr, former Deputy Central Regional Minister, the NDC Central Regional Chairman, EKT Addo.

