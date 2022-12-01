NACOC Seizes $1.4m Amphetamine Tablets

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) on Tuesday, November22, 2022 intercepted five brown Ghana Post branded boxes on suspicion of containing narcotic drugs at the Central Post office, in Accra.

The boxes, which were all destined for the United Arab Emirates, were discovered to contain a total of 150 packets of coffee labeled “Café Naijar Classic”.

Each packet was found to contain 624 tablets and a total of 93,600 tablets with an estimated street value of $1.4million.

A statement from the Commission said a field test conducted on the tablets proved positive for Amphetamine, a narcotic drug.

Samples of the exhibits have been forwarded to the Ghana Standards Authority for analytical examination while investigations continue.

The Commission further advises the general public to refrain from engaging in the trafficking of narcotic drugs, which is a criminal offense under Section 37 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020 (Act 1019)

The commission urges the general public to check the contents of parcels handed over to them before taking custody to be informed on the contents, especially before and during the Christmas season.

BY Daniel Bampoe