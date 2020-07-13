Nakpanduri Chief Commends Gov’t for PFJ

Nakpanduri Chief, Naba David Kansok

The Paramount chief of Nakpanduri, Naba David Kansok, has commended government for the Planting for Food and Jobs in the district.

The paramount chief said there are over ten fertilizer dealers in the Nakpanduri township hitherto farmer in the area used to cry for fertilizer during the farming season.

“This year fertilizer is not a problem to farmers in Nakpanduri and the government is doing very well as far as planting for good and jobs is concern .”

He noted that the prices of fertilizer has been subsidized which he says will reduce the expenditure of farmers in the area.

Naba Kansok however appealed to government to assist farmers with inputs and tractor services to enable them expand their farms and production.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nakpanduri