Nana Commissions Upper East Water Project… Over 347,446 People To Get Portable Water

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned the Upper East Water supply system which will supply safe and potable water to 347,446 in the region on Friday, 5th August 2022.

The €37.6 million Upper East Water Supply Project, will be providing the people of Bolgatanga, Navrongo, Paga and its environs with 20,500 cubic metres of water per day, which is approximately four and half million gallons (4.5 million) of water per day, a three-fold increase from the 1.5 million gallons a day originally available to the Region.

Apart from Bolgatanga, Navrongo and Paga, communities such as Zuarungu, Zarre, Sumbrungu, Kalbeo, Gambibigo, Winkogo, Bongo, Yorogo, Pungu and Akomkongu are also set to benefit from the project.

The President commissioned the project as part of a day’s working visit to Upper East Region, with visit to Bolgatanga and Navrongo.

He also inspected ongoing work on the Bolgatanga-Bawku-Polimakom Road, and also inspected work on the Agenda 111 Project site in the Bolgatanga East District.

