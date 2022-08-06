11 Fire Officers Sacked

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has sacked 11 officers from the Service for misconduct and indiscipline.

A statement issued on August 5, 2022, and signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the GNFS, Timothy Osafo-Affum indicates that the dismmised officers were found to endulged in a recruitment scam.

Those dismissed were composed of two senior officers and nine junior ranks, according to the statement.

It stressed that the officers endulged themselves in series of indiscipline acts that ranged from the vacation of their posts to their involvement in recruitment fraud.

The statement concludes the “Service would like to assure the general public of its commitment to uphold the highest disciplinary standards and shall always take appropriate disciplinary action against recalcitrant officers.

“Management would also like to encourage the General Public to report any acts of indiscipline against any personnel of the Service or call the Public Relations Department on 0299341436 for any enquiries, clarifications or complaints.”

Find copy of the statement:

By Vincent Kubi