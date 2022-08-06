Wogb3j3k3 Carnival, Exhibition Set To Rock Oxford Street

The very first carnival and exhibition involving the Ghanaian diaspora community is set to rock the Oxford Street, Osu in Accra scheduled for 22nd to 24th December, 2022.

This initiative seeks to draw Ghanaians living home and abroad from the various tribes converging to make merry as well as tracing their historical roots.

It will also serve as a big platform for dealers in Made in Ghana goods ranging from food, clothes, banks, insurance, real estate, building materials and many more.

“It is going to be the first of its kind, we are involving the tourism Ministry to make this happen,” the organizers said in a release.

They also added that “A lot of our brothers and sisters in the diaspora wants to reconnect and trace their roots, and l think this initiative offers them a rare opportunity and a good platform for that.

“Plans are at foot to bring on some of our key traditional leaders to grace the event.”