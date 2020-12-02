Nana Declares December 7 Public Holiday

President Nana Akufo-Addo has declared Monday, December 7, 2020, a public holiday.

Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, made this known in a statement dated December 2, 2020.

The announcement came after the various political parties agreed with the Electoral Commission’s proposal to make December 7, 2020 a public holiday.

According to the statement from the Presidency, the decision to make December 7 a public holiday is to facilitate the conduct of the election in the context of Covid19, help ensure strict observance of Covid19 safety protocols on Election Day, and enable registered voters exercise their franchise in safety and with minimal inconvenience.

It said the decision was taken after the submission of a proposal by the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa.

Below is the full statement

By Melvin Tarlue