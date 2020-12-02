EC, Parties Agree To Make Election Day Public Holiday

Jean Mensa

The various political parties under the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) have reached an agreement with the Electoral Commission (EC) to make Election Day a public holiday.

Ghana will be heading to the polls on December 7, 2020 to elect a president and 275 Members of Parliament (MPs).

In a statement, the EC revealed that the agreement to make Election Day a public holiday was reached at an IPAC meeting held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

It said the parties agreed with the Commission’s “proposal to the Chief of Staff Ghana and the Ministry of the Interior to gazette Monday 7th December, 2020 a statutory public holiday.”

According to the statement, the EC’s proposal “seeks to give registered voters the opportunity to devote the day to exercise their civic right and responsibility to vote during the upcoming Presidential and parliamentary elections.”

Below is the statement

By Melvin Tarlue