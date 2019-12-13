Nana Disagrees With Imani’s 48℅ Scorecard

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed disagreement with the 48℅ score awarded his administration by policy think tank, IMANI Ghana.

It would be recalled that IMANI Ghana recently scored the President Akufo-Addo led government 48 percent for its campaign promises fulfillment.

President of IMANI AFRICA, Franklin Cudjoe

IMANI claimed it validated the promises made by the NPP in the run-up to the 2016 polls and how many of those promises have been accomplished three years on.

It assessed areas of governance, economy, social sector, infrastructure and human capital investment.

On governance, IMANI reported that the government is yet to undertake legal reforms on asset declaration.

But asked about his own assessment of his Government performance so far, the President argued that Imani’s figure was inaccurate.

He said his Government has assessed its performance and the score was 72℅ and not 48℅ as reported by IMANI, saying we have a fundamental disagreement on the figures.

“Our figure is the accurate one,” according to him.

BY Melvin Tarlue