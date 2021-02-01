Nana Dwemoh Benneh Heads UMB

Nana Kwadwo Dwemoh Benneh

THE BOARD of Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) has appointed Nana Kwadwo Dwemoh Benneh as the new chief executive officer following the approval of the Bank of Ghana.

Nana Dwemoh Benneh joins UMB with considerable local and international expertise in banking, spanning over 15 years.

A statement issued by UMB, which made this known, said Nana Dwemoh took over from Mr. Benjamin Amenumey, who had completed his tenure as UMB’s CEO after five years of dedicated and growth oriented service to the bank.

In his parting statement, Mr. Amenumey said “working with a team of dedicated and passionate individuals over the past three years as chief operating officer and then ultimately as the CEO for the past two years has been an absolute honour and pleasure. Together, we have chalked up many successes that have propelled our bank into the hallmark of the Ghanaian financial sector, thereby reaffirming our commitment to delivering unrivalled banking excellence to all our wonderful clients through our innovative products and services. For this and the many indelible memories of my time spent with you, I am truly thankful for your unflinching support and I do look forward to celebrating your future wins with you as a family.”

Since joining the bank in 2016, Benjamin Amenumey has initiated and implemented many successful growth strategies with the bank’s SME banking portfolio and in the bank’s digital infrastructure including the introduction of its mobile banking application, the UMB SpeedApp.

Under his leadership, the bank attained its ISO 27001 and PCI DSS certifications, a testament to UMB’s continuous commitment to enhancing the experience of the customer with new and efficient banking technologies. He also led the bank in sweeping many coveted industry awards including the GITTA Award as the Best Bank for Cyber Security Risk Management, the Most Improved Bank in Best Use of Technology, and ICT-Driven CEO of the Year Award among others.

Ras Boateng, Board Chairman of UMB, stated, “Your ability to lead and boost staff morale to give off their very best as well as the strong legacy you have built over the years will impact positively on our future success as we will continue to execute the laudable initiatives you started. We wish you the very best in your future endeavours.”

Mr. Boateng further stated, “The choice of Nana Dwemoh Benneh as the next CEO of UMB is a step in the right direction in propelling UMB to the next level of success. Mr. Dwemoh, throughout his career, has demonstrated strong leadership and a commitment to excellence and we truly believe that his wealth of experience will serve in the best interest of the bank in achieving its vision as a leader in providing strong financial solutions to its customers.”

Reacting to news of his appointment, Mr. Benneh said he was truly honoured and humbled to have been chosen by the board to lead a strong legacy brand like UMB and pledged to continue to build on the successes of his predecessors to forge a new frontier for posterity.

BY Samuel Boadi